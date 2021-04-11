Lansing Police investigate homicide of 19 year old man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 19 year old man is dead after suffering a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

Lansing Police say on Sunday, April 11, they received a call of a reported shooting at the 1100 block of W. Allegan around 7:21 a.m. Their busy morning continued when they received another report of a shooting two minutes later according to police at eastbound I-496 at Pennsylvania.

Upon arrival at E/B 496 at Pennsylvania, officers say they located a 19 year-old male in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and died from his injury. Investigators are conducting follow up at a residence in the 1100 block of W. Allegan.

This is an active investigation and information is subject to change as the case evolves. Police believe this homicide is not a random act.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Frazier at 517-483-4659, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

