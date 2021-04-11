Barry County Sheriffs investigating crash that killed 37 year old man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Barry County Sheriffs are investigating what lead a motorcycle to crash into a tree on M-179.

Investigators say the motorcycle went off the roadway on M-179 near Briggs Rd. to the right while negotiating a curve and collided with a tree. Both the driver and passenger were ejected off the motorcycle.

The 37 year old male driver was unresponsive when first responders arrived. Police attempted to revive the male driver, but had no luck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger on the motorcycle was a 21 year old female, she was transported to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

