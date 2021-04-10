Advertisement

Wedding and Lifestyle Expo coming to Lansing

Find out more about the event
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The 2021 Spring Wedding & Lifestyle Expo is taking place at the Lansing Mall, on April 17th and 18th, inside (and outside) of the old Overdrive venue, formerly Tequila Cowboy. There’s 22,000 square feet of space to showcase the top professionals to assist you with your special day. Also, at guest check-in, you will receive a mask, pair of latex gloves and a swag bag with floor plan and vendor contact information.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
Gov. Whitmer calls for voluntary 2-week pause as COVID-19 cases surge
UPDATE: Lansing Police officers have located the family of lost boy
Man found dead in Lansing home, police investigating as possible homicide
FBI searching Lansing home
FBI, LPD and State Police search South Lansing house
Children accused of vandalism in Northern Michigan

Latest News

Cat Cafe
Get crafty with cats at the Constellation Cat Cafe
MSU Science Fest
It’s time for some fossil fun at the MSU Science Festival
517 Friday on Studio 10
Local events happening in the area
Hedlund Plumbing
Hedlund Plumbing has some great tips for sump pump owners