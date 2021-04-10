Wedding and Lifestyle Expo coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The 2021 Spring Wedding & Lifestyle Expo is taking place at the Lansing Mall, on April 17th and 18th, inside (and outside) of the old Overdrive venue, formerly Tequila Cowboy. There’s 22,000 square feet of space to showcase the top professionals to assist you with your special day. Also, at guest check-in, you will receive a mask, pair of latex gloves and a swag bag with floor plan and vendor contact information.

