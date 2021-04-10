Rep. Walberg writes open letter to Pres. Biden asking for more vaccine for Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, U.S. Representative Tim Walberg and a bipartisan group of lawmakers from Michigan sent an open letter to President Joe Biden. In it, they urge the Administration to increase Michigan’s vaccine allocation as a measure to combat the state’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Walberg was joined on the letter by U.S. Reps. Jack Bergman, Bill Huizenga, Peter Meijer, John Moolenaar, Fred Upton, Andy Levin, Lisa McClain, and Brenda Lawrence.

“Public health experts have recommended that surging vaccines doses to places where COVID-19 infection numbers are climbing, like Michigan, is a critical tool to effectively manage COVID-19 outbreaks,” the lawmakers wrote. “It has been estimated that doubling Michigan’s vaccine allocation for two weeks could help prevent 10,000 hospitalization and 1,200 deaths.”

The letter follows a similar call from Governor Whitmer, with the Michigan lawmakers arguing that in light of the high rate of infection more vaccine is needed to halt the spread of COVID-19. Currently, Michigan is leading the nation in COVID-19 cases by population.

On the day the letter was sent the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,834 new cases.

The lawmakers wrote, “We respectfully request that you revise the allocation formula and increase the vaccine supply directed to hard-hit states like Michigan. The more vaccine doses distributed to Michigan, the sooner we will be able to mitigate the latest rise in cases, defeat the pandemic, and return to a sense of normalcy.”

The full letter is included below.

