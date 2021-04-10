Advertisement

Raiders glide to first ever state title

Junior Bower scored 20 points
The Portland Raiders beat the Newaygo Lions in the Division 2 State final
The Portland Raiders beat the Newaygo Lions in the Division 2 State final(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Raiders made winning their first ever state title look easy.

Last in their way was a Newaygo Lions team they had played before this season, a 38-33 win.

Less than two months later, the Raiders beat the Lions 52-32 in the state title game.

Junior Ashley Bower led the Raiders and all scorers with 20 points.

“It’s great to finish it, but I’m going to miss everyone...all my teammates...but I’m glad we ended it with a win,” she said.

“They had a lot of fun...it was tense and stressful at times, but they had a heck of a lot of fun this year,” said head coach Jason Haid.

The Raiders end the season at 20-2.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI searching Lansing home
FBI, LPD and State Police search South Lansing house
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
Gov. Whitmer calls for voluntary 2-week pause as COVID-19 cases surge
Richard Bernstein, 46, is a judge serving on the Michigan Supreme Court.
MI Supreme Court judge says overseas report he’s ‘stuck’ in Dubai is bogus
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Two Secretary of State offices abruptly close
UPDATE: Lansing Police officers have located the family of lost boy

Latest News

The Grass Lake Warriors beat Kent City in the Division 3 State Finals
Grass Lake Warriors girls win first state title
College Basketball
Riley sisters clinch a state championship together
DeWitt off to a 2-0 start to baseball season
DeWitt baseball season off to a strong start
Jackson Field becomes Grand River Country Club
Jackson Field becomes Grand River Country Club, owners invite public to try it out