Raiders glide to first ever state title

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Raiders made winning their first ever state title look easy.

Last in their way was a Newaygo Lions team they had played before this season, a 38-33 win.

Less than two months later, the Raiders beat the Lions 52-32 in the state title game.

Junior Ashley Bower led the Raiders and all scorers with 20 points.

“It’s great to finish it, but I’m going to miss everyone...all my teammates...but I’m glad we ended it with a win,” she said.

“They had a lot of fun...it was tense and stressful at times, but they had a heck of a lot of fun this year,” said head coach Jason Haid.

The Raiders end the season at 20-2.

