Police investigate the death of 58 year old Lansing Twp man

(WTVY)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Township Police are investigating the death of a Lansing Township man.

On Friday, April 9, the Lansing Township Police and Ingham County Animal Control Officers conducted a welfare check at 2419 W Kalamazoo St. after neighbors and friends of the man reported not seeing him for several days. No one had been able to contact the man.

Investigators say when they entered the residence, they found the body of 58 year old John Velten. The door was unlocked and there were multiple dogs inside the residence.

Officers believe Velten was assaulted at the time of his death and ruled the investigation a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.

Officers did not give any information about any suspects in the investigation.

