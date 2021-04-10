Advertisement

Police: 4 shot at Allendale Township apartment complex

((c) Fer Gregory | Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Greater Beloit Crime Stoppers)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Four people have been wounded — one critically — in an early morning shooting at an apartment complex in western Michigan.

Deputies responding to a report of shots fired in Allendale Township found three victims outside an apartment about 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County sheriff’s office said.

They were taken to a hospital by paramedics. A fourth victim had already left the shooting scene for a hospital.

The shooting occurred near Grand Valley State University and a campus safety alert was issued. None of the victims are current students at the school which is west of Grand Rapids.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
Gov. Whitmer calls for voluntary 2-week pause as COVID-19 cases surge
UPDATE: Lansing Police officers have located the family of lost boy
Man found dead in Lansing home, police investigating as possible homicide
FBI searching Lansing home
FBI, LPD and State Police search South Lansing house
Children accused of vandalism in Northern Michigan

Latest News

Appeals court OKs new trial for mom in baby’s 2001 death
East Lansing Public Schools announced it will follow the recommendations of Gov. Gretchen...
East Lansing Public Schools moves high school and middle school to remote learning, pauses sports for two weeks
Four sheriff’s officers and a nurse were charged in the 2019 death of a jail inmate in western...
5 charged in death of man who had seizures at Michigan jail
4-10-21 A.M. Weather