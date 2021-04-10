On the Job Report 4/9/21

Customer Service Representative

America’s Preferred Home Warranty

Salary: $13/hr

Description:

America’s Preferred Home Warranty is one of the fastest growing Home Warranty Company in the United States. Our foundation is based on biblical principles and we strive to follow the golden rule. Our business culture gives honor to God and operates under Godly principles.

A home warranty is a service contract that pays toward repair or replacement of any covered appliance or home system that malfunctions under normal conditions of use. We have been successful for several reasons:

CONTROL: Homeowners can choose ANY licensed contractor for claims

SECURITY: Our homeowners have depth and breadth of coverage from unexpected repair costs

EASY CLAIMS: Our homeowners enjoy 24/7/365 person-to-person service, and we are listed as a Top-10 home warranty provider by Homewarrantyreviews.com

We provide our staff with a warm and welcoming work environment, which includes a kitchen with TV, as well as a work-out facility. Our employees routinely tell us how they enjoy working here.

We value our employees’ hard work and dedication to quality. In addition to a positive environment with opportunities for growth and advancement, we offer competitive pay and paid time off.

We are seeking highly motivated Customer Service Representatives.

Position Summary

HOURS OF WORK: 11:00am-1:00am. (Must have open availability.)

We have a great training program to equip our Customer Service Representatives (CSR) so they are fully prepared to provide support to our customers over the telephone and assist them in processing home warranty claims.

This position primarily involves customer support over the telephone in a call-center environment. CSRs use the telephone, computer, and copy and fax machine on a routine basis.

Benefits

Paid holidays (64 hours of holiday pay per year), up to 5 weeks of paid vacation, Medical/Vision/Dental benefits, 401k Retirement benefits, Life Insurance, and Aflac.

If you are looking for a great career with excellent benefits, this is it!

Requirements:

· High school diploma or equivalent required.

· Remote work will be required for a short period of time due to social distancing. As such the following items are mandatory:

· This will be a 8-week Virtual Training program

· Must have internet speed of at least 50/100 mbps

· Must have a direct internet connection to your home or the home from which you will work (Comcast, WOW, etc.)

· Must have Chrome Browser (can be downloaded)

· Strong telephone skills

· Good written and verbal communication skills

· Self-motivated with strong work ethic, integrity, and values

· Experience with Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint & Outlook

· Required background and drug screen

Come join our APHW family today!

America’s Preferred Home Warranty is an EOE.

How to Apply: Please submit a cover letter and or Resume to ssaltz@aphw.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11539207

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11539207

Medical Assistant

Red Cedar Podiatry

Salary: $

Description:

Red Cedar Podiatry, in Lansing, MI, you will find a positive and friendly staff. Giving our patients the very best in foot-care is our goal, which we aim to achieve through a gentle and caring atmosphere, a highly trained staff, and innovative techniques. Whether you have been suffering from foot or ankle issues for a long time or if you have a new injury that is causing you pain, we can ensure your comfort and satisfaction.

Provides clinical support to health care professionals to ensure the delivery of quality health care services.

· Facilitates efficient and effective patient flow including preparing the patient for the visit/admission, and providing specific services and education as determined by the providers in accordance with licensure and policy.Performs necessary administrative duties that assure all information is current and updated. Includes maintenance and monitoring of electronic health record in basket.

· Maintains and cleans environment, work area, equipment, and communicates any equipment malfunctions to appropriate department/unit personnel.

· Must be able to take xrays or learn how to take xrays of feet through training. (The expectations will be set before start date)

· Greets and communicates with patients and significant others in a manner consistent with caring and respect.

· Will be the point of contact for COVID screening in the office

· Communicates, collaborates and anticipates the needs of the other members of the health care team in order to ensure continuity and quality of care and coordination of services.

· Collects and monitors patient data, reporting patient data and patient needs as directed. Documents care consistent with documentation guidelines, and patient chargeable items/services according to standards.

· Ensures that processes and services are continuously monitored for quality, cost effectiveness and efficiency.

· Engages in process and quality improvement activities. Makes and implements recommendations to improve operational efficiency and to implement new services for areas of responsibility.

· Engages in continuous study of the entire professional field, including best practices, to maintain the professional competence, knowledge, and skills necessary for the satisfactory performance of all assigned responsibilities.

· Completes required continuous training and education.

Requirements:

· High School Diploma or GED

· Medical Assistant Certification is NOT required

· Preference will be given to applicants that are already certified at the time of application.

How to Apply: To apply, please send your cover letter and resume to: Human Resources at austin.smith@redcedarpodiatry.com

Please, no phone calls!

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11691553

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11691553

Security Administrator 41

City of Lansing

Salary: $32.01/hr - $47.87/hr

Description:

Department: Information Technology

Union: Teamster 243 CTP

Requirements:

Bachelors’ Degree in Computer Science or related field OR five (5) years of relevant experience.

AND two (2) years of IT experience, OR an equivalent combination of training and experience.

AND four (4) years’ experience in a customer support role

AND two (2) years’ experience with audits as an auditor; PCI, SSAE16, SOX, ISO, etc.

AND experience with current security certifications such as PCI, CISSP, SSAE16, CISA, CISM, GCIA, CGIS, GCIH, GSEC, CEH, or CHFI and/or other relevant designations. [will consider individuals currently working to attain such certifications]

Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license

How to Apply: Deadline: April 23, 2021

To apply for the job, access the Career Portal link listed below

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lansingmi

To open the hyperlink, highlight the hyperlink, right click it and select open hyperlink

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11619924

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11619924

