Michigan reports 6,892 COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths Saturday

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s coronavirus surge continues, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 6,892 coronavirus cases and 74 deaths in the state of Michigan on Saturday, April 10.

State totals rise to 738,023 cases and 16,500 deaths.

57 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records Review according to the MDHHS.

Michigan is currently the worst state in the U.S. for new COVID-19 cases according to the New York Times, averaging around 7,000 cases per day in the past week.

Ingham County has 19,558 cases and 506 deaths.

Jackson County has 12,199 cases and 236 deaths.

Clinton County has 5,286 cases and 71 deaths.

Eaton County has 7,552 cases and 159 deaths.

Shiawassee County has 4,600 cases and 86 deaths.

The MDHHS also reports 587,283 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan, which is an increase of over 10,000 Michiganders from last week.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

