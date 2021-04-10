Let Them Play pushing to keep sports open in spite of Gov.’s urging

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of people are still digesting the recommendations given by the governor today in regards to pausing in-person learning and extracurricular activities. With a reported 18 cases of COVID-19 within Charlotte Public Schools, the Barry-Eaton County Health Department acknowledges Gov. Whitmer’s recommendation. But, they still respectfully decided to alter it for their own community.

Barry-Eaton’s Anne Barna says activities like sports should come off the table before in-person learning.

“From a public health view that will have a greater impact than just pausing in-person instruction,” Barna said. “By and large schools are not where we’re seeing extensive transmission. More often kids are getting COVID at home, from their friends, or out in the community and then bringing it into the school setting.”

Organizer of Let Them Play Michigan Jayme McElvany opposes any scenario where students are pulled away from playing sports. As it stands now, athletes are tested for COVID-19 multiple times per week and have to wear masks to compete.

McElvany believes the reason sports are being highlighted as a high risk activity is because of the amount of tests being done.

“If you take a whole group of blue-eyed people,” McElvany said. “Blue eyed people in the State of Michigan have to test. Who do you think is going to be blamed for the positives? It’s going to be the blue-eyed people. Of course the athletes are going to be blamed for the up in cases because they’re the only ones being forced to test.”

Holt soccer player Katelyn Aldrich says that whatever happens, she just hopes her school will continue to play.

“I like soccer,” Katelyn said. “I mean, the masks are OK. It’s not that bad and we’ve been playing safely. I dunno, I don’t want them to shut down but...”

Her mom, Tiffany, doesn’t oppose the athletes being tested. She says she trusts the schools know what they’re doing.

“I think it’s based on whatever the school thinks is best for the students,” Aldrich said. “I mean, now that they’ve got the mandatory testing. I know with their soccer team they’re doing the mandatory testing and they can’t play if they test positive. So, I know they’re trying to find ways to do it safely.”

The Michigan High School Athletic Association says they aren’t planning on making any changes and are say they are looking forward to starting spring sports.

