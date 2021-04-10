Grass Lake Warriors girls win first state title

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite giving up a lead in the first, the Grass Lake Warriors never settled.

14 first half points from Gabrielle Lutchka gave the Warriors a lead they would not give up en route to a 52-50 win over previously undefeated Kent City.

Junior Lexus Bargesser added 16 points and played solid defense, too, with a block and five steals.

Head Coach Andrea Cabana says her team scheduled some tough games this season.

”Our philosophy is that we want to play the best. We want to see how good we really are,” she said. “We played Detroit Renaissance, Chandler Park, Arbor Prep, and Detroit Edison. That’s by design and very intentional, we want to be pushed to our limits. Teams like that will expose any weakness you have, so we were able to work on the things that need to be adjusted for big games like this.”

The Warriors end their season at 20-1.

