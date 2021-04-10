East Lansing Public Schools moves high school and middle school to remote learning, pauses sports for two weeks

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday East Lansing Public Schools announced it will follow the recommendations of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by moving to remote learning for two weeks.

“With rising COVID rates across the state and county, ELPS will follow yesterday’s guidance from Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services,” ELPS said in an email from Superintendent Dori Leyko.

East Lansing High School (ELHS) will give instruction remotely to all students through April 23, including special education categorical programs.

Additionally, ELPS elected to provide fully remote instruction for all MacDonald Middle School (MMS) students for the next two weeks. Special education categorical programs are included in this move.

ELPS will pause ALL athletics and extra-curricular activities for the next two weeks from Sunday, April 11 – Saturday, April 24. No practices or competitions will take place during that time.

ELHS and MMS will delay all standardized testing and utilize the available make-up dates.

The SAT will be offered on April 27, with a make-up test date of May 18.

The PSAT make-up testing window is April 27 – May 7. Specific testing dates will be determined and announced soon.

Testing will not be offered this week, as previously scheduled.

Elementary instruction will continue as scheduled. ELPS will continue to monitor and evaluate local and building data and trends.

ELPS said case numbers at elementary schools are “very low,” and to the best of the district’s knowledge, none of the positive cases of which they are aware appear to have been contracted or transmitted at school

“We fully recognize that these decisions will be met with a variety of responses and emotions,” Leyko said in the email. “We also trust that the professionals who are advising the Governor’s office and MDHHS are our state’s most informed and knowledgeable individuals who have our communities’ best interests at heart as they set forth recommendations to reduce the transmission of the virus.

“We truly hope that, if we all do our parts for the next two weeks, we will be able to resume in-person instruction, athletics, and activities at the middle and high schools on April 25, 2021. ELPS secondary facilities and all district fields will be closed for school and non-school groups and teams for the next two weeks.”

