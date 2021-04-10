Advertisement

East Lansing Police need your help finding suspect in suspected hit and run

By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect in a suspected hit and run.

On Friday, April 9, police responded to a vehicle versus bike accident at the intersection of Abbot and Saginaw.

The bicyclist was found on scene, however the drive fled. The condition of the bicyclist was not given.

The vehicle was described as a small, dark colored SUV and was last seen heading eastbound from the area.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information on the vehicle and it’s driver is urged to contact the ELPD at 517-319-6897.

