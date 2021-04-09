The decision to continue high school sports left up to schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school sports are currently in the midst of their seasons after being put on pause multiple times in the last six months.

Earlier today Governor Gretchen Whitmer urged high schools to put a two week pause on sports, however it was not an order. If high school sports do take a two week hiatus, it’ll be because the schools themselves decided to do it.

The CDC says youth sports are causing spread in the community, which is why Governor Whitmer is calling for them to voluntarily shut down.

The MHSAA, which governs high school sports in Michigan, says it’s not going to force teams and districts to stop playing. Instead, they’re letting the schools decide on their own.

“There’s just just so much animosity and anger and its such a controversial thing out there that taking that stance of letting districts deal with themselves at this point is probably a wise thing to do,” said Jeremy Miller, Pewamo Westphalia’s football coach.

CDC director doctor Rochelle Walensky says it’s clear that sports are helping the virus spread more quickly.

“What is happening in Michigan and Minnesota is similar to what we are seeing across the country, increasing reports of cases associated with youth sports. I want to be clear as cases increase in the community, we expect the cases identified in schools will also increase. This is not necessarily indicative of school-based transmission,” said Walensky.

The Lansing School District isn’t playing sports and school board president Gabrielle Lawrence isn’t happy with the MHSAA taking a backseat in the decision making.

“I’ve been completely disgusted with the lack of leadership from the MHSAA this year,” said Lawrence.

“If the MHSAA does it they are going to take heat for hey its not mandated why did you do that, if they don’t obviously if they don’t that looks bad too. so they’re in a really tough spot,” said Lawrence.

There are mandatory testing requirements in place for high school athletes, which Whitmer says those will need to continue.

