Sault Ste. Marie man sentenced to 30 years for abusive sexual contact with a minor

(WILX) - Friday U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced Ralph Fletcher Hepner, Jr., 53, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 360 months imprisonment for abusive sexual contact with a child under the age of twelve.

In addition to the 30-year prison term, U.S District Judge Paul L. Maloney has ordered Hepner to serve five years of supervised release following his release from prison and to have no contact with the victim.

“The federal penalties for hands-on sexual abuse of a child under twelve are severe because the crime is so awful,” said U.S. Attorney Birge. “While children are resilient in many ways, they are robbed of their innocence and the trauma from this sort of offense endures for years. This sentence sends a strong deterrent message and will keep the victim and other potential victims safe from Hepner for years.”

The charge stemmed from an incident in early 2018, in which Hepner sexually abused a nine-year-old child at his home on the Sault Ste. Marie reservation. Sault Ste. Marie law enforcement was made aware of the incident upon the victim reporting the abuse to a relative.

After an extensive investigation, a federal grand jury indicted Hepner, who entered a plea of guilty to the abusive sexual contact charge on December 14, 2020.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. The partners in Project Safe Childhood work to educate local communities about the dangers of online child exploitation and to teach children how to protect themselves.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov. Those with information or concerns about possible child exploitation should contact their local law enforcement officials.

The Sault Ste. Marie Tribal Police and the FBI investigated the case.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.