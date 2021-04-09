Advertisement

Riley sisters clinch a state championship together

By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 1991 is the last time Fowler brought home its last state final. Now they are lifting up the trophy on its 30th anniversary.

“When we held up that trophy, it’s not just our team, it’s for the brothers and the sisters and the aunts and the uncles and all the family community members that follow these girls, and support these girls,” said Nathan Goerge the Fowler Head Coach.

Two people who stood out during this game were sisters’ Mia and Emma Riley. Mia finished with 18 points and Emma added to that success finishing with 16 points.

“I love playing with my sister, it’s so fun and we just read each other so well. We’ve played so long together, as long as I can remember. We played AAU on the same team and we just play basketball all the time. We just get along, it just works out,” said Emma Riley.

They share a special bond being able to compete together and win a state championship.

“Coming home, being able to talk about everything with her just helps so much. I feed off of her on the court, she feeds off of me. We always look for each other. I’d say we have such good chemistry, we’ve been playing with each other forever. Sharing this with her, getting that last final hug with her after we hoisted the trophy, it was just the best feeling ever,” said Mia Riley.

This is the Fowler’s second state championship win in school history. 11 girls are set to return next year and they hope to propel this season’s success into the next.

