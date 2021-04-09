Okemos High School students support others through challenging times

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - A group formed to inspire others through challenging times has been a key factor in their high school life, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students from Okemos High School and the group SADD tell us why this has been such a great opportunity for their fellow classmates. SADD, also known as ‘Students Against Destructive Decisions’ is focused on helping students face risks and challenges in their daily lives.

“Our group is about supporting students to spread awareness to issues such as wellness and making positive choices,” SADD Faculty Advisor, Dawn Reed Said.

SADD does this through their Instagram platform every week and by sending out newsletters to Okemos High School.

“This year we made a monthly wellness newsletter, so all the members of our club get together we range from topics like the importance of making positive decisions, healthy eating, exercise, checking in with other people,” said Okemos Junior and Co-President of SADD, Shreya Ravipati.

“They are sharing common human experiences and tips and ideas on ways to help themselves be their best,” Reed Said.

They also discuss how others are dealing with daily stress of virtual learning and pandemic related stress.

“Change inevitably can be stressful but being able to talk about it we are all experiencing the same school changes and I think that’s what’s helpful,” Ravipati said.

The students admit it has taught them to express their feelings.

“SADD is actually a great place. I look forward to every SADD meeting we have just because in the beginning of each meeting we have starter questions which are three questions to get into the meeting. I know a lot of students don’t feel comfortable and that gets the conversation going, it’s really nice because it’s like a big community and we all look out for each other,” Okemos Senior and Co-President of SADD, Jessica Wong said.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.