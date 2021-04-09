Advertisement

MSU Police remind everyone to have a plan in case of violent events.

After multiple mass shootings in the last month, MSU Police are encouraging students to always be prepared for potential threats.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Apr. 9, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to the pandemic, the United States saw a pause in mass shooting events over the last year.

The question that’s often asked, what would you do in that situation? MSU Police Captain Matt Merony says whether you’re a student on campus or just going to work, you should always have a plan just in case.

“Be aware of your surroundings. I’m not saying to be hypervigilant, but if you go into the classroom or into a room, look around,” Captain Merony says. “Look where the exits are, are you on the first floor? If the exit’s blocked, can I go out a window?”

MSU students are also being reminded to sign up for the on-campus alert system and add their current contact information.

