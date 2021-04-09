MSU Police remind everyone to have a plan in case of violent events.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to the pandemic, the United States saw a pause in mass shooting events over the last year.

Now, after multiple mass shootings in the last month, MSU Police are encouraging students to always be prepared for potential threats.

The question that’s often asked, what would you do in that situation? MSU Police Captain Matt Merony says whether you’re a student on campus or just going to work, you should always have a plan just in case.

“Be aware of your surroundings. I’m not saying to be hypervigilant, but if you go into the classroom or into a room, look around,” Captain Merony says. “Look where the exits are, are you on the first floor? If the exit’s blocked, can I go out a window?”

MSU students are also being reminded to sign up for the on-campus alert system and add their current contact information.

You can find more information HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.