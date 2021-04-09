MSU and Health Department teaming up for vaccination clinic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Michigan remains in a steady surge of COVID-19 cases the state health department has announced a push to get college students vaccinated.

They’re teaming up with 26 colleges and universities across the state to host on-campus vaccine clinics. On that list is Michigan State University. Starting tomorrow, students there will line up to get their shot, which freshman Emily Vido is excited about.

“I think it’s a really good idea for the students to be offered vaccines at MSU,” Vido said.

Michigan State University in partnership with the Ingham County Health Department and the state health department are offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine starting tomorrow. The catch, it’s only for students attending MSU.

Vido said, “I think that if we want the pandemic to be over and we want life to return to normal it’s just the safest option for everyone who chooses to get vaccinated to have the opportunity to do that here at school.”

MSU’s Deputy Spokesperson Dan Olsen says all of the appointments through next week are already booked.

Olsen said, “We’re hopeful that the state and local health department will continue to provide us with ongoing allotments of this vaccine so that we can make sure we reach all of our students.”

The Director of Protect Michigan Commission Kerry Ebersole says if people want this pandemic to end, they need to get vaccinated. In fact, MSU isn’t the only school getting the shots. The state is offering the vaccine to 25 other colleges as well.

“This is about protecting our families and loved ones,” Ebersole said. “Because the cases are climbing, because the variants are here in the state, get that vaccine appointment scheduled.”

Olsen said, “We know overwhelmingly our students want to get a COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, a survey that we recently conducted among our undergraduate and graduate students show that 80% of them, in fact, want to get a COVID-19 vaccine.”

48% of students said they wanted to get the vaccine to protect themselves, while 34% said they want to do it to protect others.

“I think my reasoning to get vaccinated would be to be able to go out in public and see other people and my family without the concern of giving them the virus,” Vido said. “Because it does reduce that risk. Or, getting myself the virus. It would just make me feel more comfortable going out and socializing.”

Students have to sign up ahead of time and must have their school ID in order to get the vaccine. The university will be setting up the clinic at the Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education.

Even though the signups are full they’re asking students to keep checking the website for cancellations or open slots. The university is also suggesting they sign up at other vaccination sites and take the first one offered.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.