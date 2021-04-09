Michigan reports 7,834 new coronavirus cases, 26 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus surge in Michigan continues, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports another 7,834 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths Friday.

Michigan totals now rise to 731,131 cases and 16,426 deaths.

None of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records Review according to the MDHHS.

Currently, 3.2 million Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which accounts for just under 40% at 39.7%, and over 25% of Michigan residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Percent of positive tests have been on the rise recently, with just over 17% of tests coming back positive on average the past five days according to the MDHHS.

Ingham County reports 19,404 cases and 305 deaths.

Jackson County reported 12,027 cases and 233 deaths.

Eaton County reports 7,460 cases and 157 deaths.

Clinton County reported 5,250 cases and 71 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 4,544 cases and 85 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.