Man found dead in Lansing home, police investigating as possible homicide

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday a man was found dead in his home near W. Michigan Ave and Haze St in Lansing.

Police say they were called to the home around 3:30 p.m. and, after their initial investigation, are treating the death as a homicide. A Michigan State Police forensic team has been called to assist in the investigation.

Ingham County Animal Control was also called to the home to remove several dogs.

This is an ongoing story, WILX News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

