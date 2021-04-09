Advertisement

Lansing Police officers locate boy who is lost

By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police officers have located a little boy who is lost.

He was found near found near Princeton Ave. and Daleford Ave. (Comstock Park).

The little boy is not providing officers with his name or where he lives.

Call the Police if you have any information 517-483-4600.

