It’s time for some fossil fun at the MSU Science Festival

The festival is continuing throughout April
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are over 200 virtual presentations this year for the MSU Science Festival. The Expo Days that are taking place on April 10th and April 17th will feature fun and educational programs like DNA extraction or the geology of Michigan provided by the MSU Museum. Also, this year’s MSU Science Festival will highlight research from the MSU Museum creators and some at-home experiments about earth science that include learning about meteorites, fossils, volcanos and more.

