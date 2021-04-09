It’s time for some fossil fun at the MSU Science Festival

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are over 200 virtual presentations this year for the MSU Science Festival. The Expo Days that are taking place on April 10th and April 17th will feature fun and educational programs like DNA extraction or the geology of Michigan provided by the MSU Museum. Also, this year’s MSU Science Festival will highlight research from the MSU Museum creators and some at-home experiments about earth science that include learning about meteorites, fossils, volcanos and more.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.