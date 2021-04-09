Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Jackson County Health Department team up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to college students

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Henry Ford Allegiance Health and the Jackson County Health Department are focusing on college students with their COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

With the quickly rising number of COVID cases among college students, Henry Ford Allegiance Health and the Jackson County Health Department are working together to vaccinate local college students. Using their recently opened mass vaccination clinic, the partnering organizations provided immunizations to students from Albion College, Jackson College and Spring Arbor University on Friday, April 9.

“With the uptick in cases among younger people, increasing the number of students vaccinated is an important piece in efforts to control the spread of the virus,” says Henry Ford Allegiance Health VP of Population Health Courtland Keteyian, MD.

The mass vaccination clinic—located in the original American 1 Credit Union Event Center at Jackson County Fairgrounds—is open most Saturdays and Sundays, as supply permits.

To schedule a first-dose appointment, community members may:

Use MyChart . Henry Ford Health System patients without a MyChart account can sign up online

Contact their primary care provider’s office.

All Michigan residents over the age of 16 are now eligible for a vaccine; plans are underway to host a future clinic for high school students.

Find answers to common questions about COVID-19 vaccines at HenryFord.com/Vaccine.

