Hedlund Plumbing has some great tips for sump pump owners

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Now that spring has sprung and we’ll be getting some spring showers, Bob Hedlund, from Hedlund Plumbing, has some great advice when it comes to understanding what your sump pump does and how to maintain it properly. It’s a good idea to make sure that your sump pump is working correctly this spring so that your basement doesn’t flood.

