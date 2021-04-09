Gov. Whitmer calls for voluntary 2-week pause as COVID-19 cases surge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called for Michigan high schools to voluntarily go remote for two weeks following their spring break as COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the state.

The call is not an order, but rather a recommendation. Gov. Whitmer also called for youth sports to suspend games and practices for two weeks and for Michiganders to avoid dining inside of establishments for the next two weeks.

“I know Michiganders have made extraordinary sacrifices over the past year and I want to get back to normal as much as everyone else,” Whitmer said in a Friday morning briefing. “I’m tired of this but we got more work to do we can get through quicker and stronger if we get a little help.”

Whitmer is urging the federal government to create a Vaccination Surge Program, saying the surge is hitting Michigan and the Midwest now, but it could hit the Northeast and Eastern states next.

“Just as we stepped up to prioritize areas of our state or assist other states in need if there was a crisis - supplying PPE, firefighters, National Guard, providing masks - we stepped up,” Whitmer said.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun stated that Michigan is on track for a surge in cases greater than what was seen in the fall. She called for the cancellation of elective surgeries as the cases continue to dominate in hospitals.

Geoff Kimmerly of the Michigan High School Athletic Association released a statement to News 10 saying:

“We are on schedule to finish basketball over the next two days, and it will be up to schools to decide what they will do locally for spring sports over the next two weeks. Our next tournament events aren’t until mid-May.”

