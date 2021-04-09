Get crafty with cats at the Constellation Cat Cafe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can pour and paint your own concrete coasters, trays, or mini planters a the Constellation Cat Cafe in East Lansing.

Ages 14+ are welcome.

The owners say that the cats will be available to sit on projects and get paint everywhere.

All visitors must stay masked up and practice social distancing while inside the cat cafe.

For more information on the cat cafe and when you can visit- https://www.facebook.com/constellationcatcafe

