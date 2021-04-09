Advertisement

Get crafty with cats at the Constellation Cat Cafe

Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can pour and paint your own concrete coasters, trays, or mini planters a the Constellation Cat Cafe in East Lansing.

Ages 14+ are welcome.

The owners say that the cats will be available to sit on projects and get paint everywhere.

All visitors must stay masked up and practice social distancing while inside the cat cafe.

For more information on the cat cafe and when you can visit- https://www.facebook.com/constellationcatcafe

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FBI searching Lansing home
FBI, LPD and State Police search South Lansing house
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
Gov. Whitmer calls for voluntary 2-week pause as COVID-19 cases surge
Richard Bernstein, 46, is a judge serving on the Michigan Supreme Court.
MI Supreme Court judge says overseas report he’s ‘stuck’ in Dubai is bogus
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Two Secretary of State offices abruptly close
Three Grand Rapids men could spend decades behind bars after being accused of stealing money...
Three charged for stealing money from Paycheck Protection Program

Latest News

MSU Science Fest
It’s time for some fossil fun at the MSU Science Festival
517 Friday on Studio 10
Local events happening in the area
Hedlund Plumbing
Hedlund Plumbing has some great tips for sump pump owners
Hedlund Plumbing
Hedlund Plumbing April