Fire in Bath Twp. closes part of Saginaw St.

A residential property near a motel was damaged by fire.
Chadwell Road at E Saginaw Hwy was closed off to traffic due to the fire.
Chadwell Road at E Saginaw Hwy was closed off to traffic due to the fire.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATH TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A fire in Bath Township closed down parts of Saginaw Highway as crews worked to put out the flames.

An apartment near a motel was damaged by fire in the front of the building. The apartment is located near the Meijer on East Saginaw.

Meridian, East Lansing, DeWitt Township, Mercy Ambulance, and Clinton County dispatch worked to coordinate efforts to put out the fire and evacuate anyone that may have been inside. Initial reports on the fire stated there were occupants inside, however that was not the case.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported. Chadwell Road at E Saginaw Hwy is currently closed off to traffic while crews were on the scene.

The fire was put out in about 15 minutes and is likely a total loss.

