Advertisement

Facebook adds labels to satire pages in News Feed

Facebook is labeling posts from satire pages, fan pages, and public official pages.
Facebook is labeling posts from satire pages, fan pages, and public official pages.(Source: Facebook, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Facebook is hoping to reduce confusion on its platform.

The social media site will now label posts from specific pages on people’s news feeds.

“We’ll gradually start applying labels including ‘public official,’ ‘fan page’ or ‘satire page’ to posts in News Feed, so people can better understand who they’re coming from,” a tweet from Facebook said.

The labeling is just in the testing phase now. More pages may eventually be labeled.

This isn’t the first time Facebook has tried to give users more context around posts they read.

Last year, it started labeling content from state-controlled media outlets.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI searching Lansing home
FBI, LPD and State Police search South Lansing house
Richard Bernstein, 46, is a judge serving on the Michigan Supreme Court.
MI Supreme Court judge says overseas report he’s ‘stuck’ in Dubai is bogus
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Two Secretary of State offices abruptly close
Three Grand Rapids men could spend decades behind bars after being accused of stealing money...
Three charged for stealing money from Paycheck Protection Program
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
Gov. Whitmer calls for voluntary 2-week pause as COVID-19 cases surge

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Chief medical takes the stand in Chauvin’s trial
In Wisconsin, lightning strike is a graphic reminder of, "When thunder roars, go indoors."
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning obliterates tree outside high school in Wis.
President Joe Biden is urging Americans to keep precautions, get vaccinated.
Biden budget seeks more for schools, health care and housing
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Bryan shooting suspect’s bonds total $2.2 million
Pfizer asks Food and Drug Administration to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children...
Pfizer asks FDA to expand COVID vaccine minimum age to 12