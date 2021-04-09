DeWitt baseball season off to a strong start

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The seasons just blend together in high school sports. With the winter season wrapping up this weekend, with spring sports is already underway. A local baseball power, DeWitt High School, is off to a flying 2-and-0 start, while following the new protocols.

At DeWitt High School, tryout week was reduced to two days. But the sort preparation time for the first games Wednesday paled in comparison to last spring when there was no season.

Senior catcher Grant Uyl said, “It was definitely really tough because we were slated to have a really good year, and we had a lot of good guys coming back and we were all excited and ready to go.” Senior short stop Julian Helmic agrees.

“Yea it was rough,” Helmic said. “It was weird being out here on a field that I haven’t seen in a couple years.” But now the season has started and the joy of being back on the field is something the Panthers can’t stop smiling about: DeWitt started the season with a doubleheader Wednesday against St. Johns. And to say the teams were anxious to play would be an understatement:

Coach Al Frankel is just happy to be playing again.

“Jake Parker-- the coach of St. Johns-- and I were just talking about how we don’t even really care if we finish the second game,” Frankel said. “Let’s just play until it gets dark.”

Those two simple little words, “play ball,” will never be taken for granted around here again. Imagine the thrill it was for these players to get out there for the first time after 2 years of absence. Playing this spring comes with a price. Frequent testing, living a different, more careful life away from the field and masking up in the dugout. But playing the first games this week was worth it.

The panthers are back at it today, looking to improve on their fast start to the season.

