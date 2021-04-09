Advertisement

COVID-19 variant P.1 identified in Shiawassee County

This makes the sixth case discovered in the State of Michigan
COVID-19 experts worry about COVID-19 surge
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - The variant of COVID-19 known as P1 has been found in Shiawassee County. This makes the sixth case discovered in the State of Michigan.

The variant was first identified on March 3 in Bay County. The strain itself was first identified in travelers from Brazil who were tested in Japan during routine airport screening in Jan. of this year.

Finding a case of this new variant only underscores the point scientists and doctors have been trying to make: New variants of COVID-19 can and will crop up in areas with high infection rates given enough time. Fortunately, a path to permanently lower the infection rate is already available in the form of vaccination.

The Shiawassee County Health Department is asking everyone to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as its available, and in the meantime to take common sense measures like wearing a mask around , staying six feet apart from strangers, washing hands and ventilating indoor spaces.

