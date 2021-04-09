COVID-19 cases keep climbing in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some counties are hit harder than others when it comes to COVID-19, and Jackson seems to be where the a significant concentration of infections are cropping up in mid-Michigan. Now, the Jackson County Health Department is strongly encouraging residents to practice preventative measures recommended by the CDC.

Rhonda Rudolph is a Health Educator with the Jackson County Health Department.

“Current trends in Jackson include an increase in school age individuals, as well as those residents in the 30-50 age group,” Rudolph wrote in an email to News 10. “We continue to see a spread of the B 1.1.7 and B 1.351 variant, which are more transmissible.”

The rise in variants is alarming beyond the fact that they’re more easily transmitted; every new variant is a chance for the disease to change in a way that makes it resistant, or immune, to vaccines. But officials are doing what they can to prevent that from happening, such as when the 54th and 55th district courts reverted to earlier phases of the reopening plan.

Now, Jackson County is following suit.

“Until further notice, Jackson County Courts will revert back to Phase 2 in the 4-phased COVID response plan, established by the Michigan Supreme Court,” Rudolph wrote. “We continue working on behalf of the residents of Jackson County, to have a safe and healthy community.”

You can sign up for a vaccine in Jackson at this link.

