Advertisement

Children accused of vandalism in Northern Michigan

The suspects are just five, seven, and 13-years of age.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - A teenager and two young children are accused of vandalizing homes, causing thousands of dollars in damage in Gladwin County.

The suspects are just five, seven, and 13-years of age.

Sheriff deputies saying this happened between Monday and Tuesday. Plates were smashed, holes were punched into walls, paint was smeared across floors, walls and windows, and “666″ was written on a wall.

They are saying the 13-year-old girl was babysitting her five-year-old brother and seven-year-old sister while her mom was at work.

“As far as we know, just kids being bored is apparently what they told the detectives,” said Sgt. Chad Smith of the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department. “They used some kind of landscaping brick, smashed a window to get inside, went to the door, and unlocked the door.”

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department also says the children did not target specific houses of people they knew and believe the homes were hit at random.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FBI searching Lansing home
FBI, LPD and State Police search South Lansing house
Richard Bernstein, 46, is a judge serving on the Michigan Supreme Court.
MI Supreme Court judge says overseas report he’s ‘stuck’ in Dubai is bogus
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Two Secretary of State offices abruptly close
Three Grand Rapids men could spend decades behind bars after being accused of stealing money...
Three charged for stealing money from Paycheck Protection Program
One of the biggest causes of coronavirus outbreaks lately has been school sports.
More COVID-19 clusters and cases tied to school sports

Latest News

generic jail
Sault Ste. Marie man sentenced to 30 years for abusive sexual contact with a minor
A teenager and two young children are accused of vandalizing homes, causing thousands of...
MI CHILD VANDALS
MSU Police remind everyone to have a plan in case of violent events.
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca link to blood clots confirmed in Europe