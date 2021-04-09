Children accused of vandalism in Northern Michigan

(WILX) - A teenager and two young children are accused of vandalizing homes, causing thousands of dollars in damage in Gladwin County.

The suspects are just five, seven, and 13-years of age.

Sheriff deputies saying this happened between Monday and Tuesday. Plates were smashed, holes were punched into walls, paint was smeared across floors, walls and windows, and “666″ was written on a wall.

They are saying the 13-year-old girl was babysitting her five-year-old brother and seven-year-old sister while her mom was at work.

“As far as we know, just kids being bored is apparently what they told the detectives,” said Sgt. Chad Smith of the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department. “They used some kind of landscaping brick, smashed a window to get inside, went to the door, and unlocked the door.”

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department also says the children did not target specific houses of people they knew and believe the homes were hit at random.

