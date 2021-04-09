Advertisement

AstraZeneca link to blood clots confirmed in Europe

More setbacks for the AstraZeneca vaccine.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WILX) - European drug regulators have confirmed a link between the COVID-19 shot and rare blood clots. UK authorities now recommend that people under 30 should take alternative vaccines.

But the age regulation is really a matter of the effect of coronavirus on people, rather than on the effect of the vaccine.

That is because the effect of the disease is so much more severe for people over the age of 30 than it is under the age of 30.

“The benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca against COVID-19 and its associated risks - hospitalization and death - continues to outweigh the risks for the vast majority of people,” Said Dr. June Raine of the UK Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

European countries are now looking for vaccine alternatives, with Germany possibly tapping Russia for their Sputnik Five.

