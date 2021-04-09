Advertisement

Airlines ground 737 Max planes after Boeing reports possible electrical issue

The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the aircrafts and they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to address it.(FAA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Boeing is telling some airlines to stop flying its 737 Max aircrafts after finding a new issue with them.

The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the aircrafts and they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to address it.

Southwest Airlines says it has pulled 30 planes from service because of the issue. American Airlines has grounded 17 planes.

This is just the latest problem for Boeing’s 737 Max planes.

They were grounded for nearly two years following a pair of crashes that killed more than 350 people.

The FAA lifted the order last November after Boeing fixed the flight’s control system.

