AG Nessel charges Oakland County garage contractor with felonies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced the arrest and arraignment on felony charges of an Oakland County man who has reportedly scammed homeowners out of tens thousands of dollars.

Artemio Sessions, 53, of Walled Lake, was arraigned today in the 50th District Court in Pontiac before Judge Michael Martinez on two felony charges as part of an ongoing investigation into a scam he ran through his business, Garages R Us. Bond was set at $5,000.

“An individual who hones and perfects a routine for defrauding individuals out of their hard-earned dollars is perpetrating a scam and must be held accountable,” said Nessel. “Consumers must always be on the alert for these kinds of criminals and take every reasonable precaution to protect themselves from those looking to take advantage of a situation.”

Sessions is charged with:

One count of False Pretenses over $1,000 but less than $20,000, a felony of up to five years in prison and/or $10,000, or three times the value of the money or property involved, whichever is greater.

One count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a felony of up to 20 years in prison and/or $100,000 fine.

The charges stem from instances that occurred in the communities of Pontiac, Westland, Rochester Hills, Mt. Clemens, Redford, and Saline. Sessions is alleged to have defrauded multiple customers out of tens of thousands of dollars for contracted jobs to build or repair garages that he would not complete.

According to Nessel, he contracted with customers, would obtain payment for the work he promised to do, then would turn around and make excuses for failure to complete or even start the work. He then allegedly refused to return calls or messages to customers.

A probable cause hearing has been scheduled for April 20 at 1:30p.m.

