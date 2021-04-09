Advertisement

AG: Insufficient evidence to file charges in detention center death

Attorney General Nessel announced her office had found insufficient evidence to charge anyone with the death of Anthony Hulon.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel(Office of the Michigan Attorney General)
By Cody Butler and Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office announced that they declined criminal charges on the Lansing Police and detention officers involved in the Lansing Detention facility death of Anthony Hulon on April 4, 2020.

“This was an unfortunate incident, Lansing Police Department fully cooperated with Michigan State Police’s independent investigation and a detailed criminal review by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office,” stated Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green. “The next step is an internal review to examine the officers’ actions, and the department’s procedures, equipment, and training systems regarding this incident.”

Last month, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor was added to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family.

According to the lawsuit, Hulon, 54, died after being handcuffed behind his back and pinned on the ground by Lansing police officers in a Lansing City lockup cell, shortly after being transported from Sparrow Hospital. Hulon had been arrested for domestic assault. According to the lawsuit, Hulon’s ankles were shackled and he was forcefully held down by three officers.

“The Michigan Attorney General’s office has completed an independent and thorough investigation into this tragic situation,” stated Mayor Andy Schor. “I appreciate the due diligence by Attorney General Dana Nessel and her staff. Now that they have determined there will be no criminal charges, the LPD will conduct an internal review into this incident. LPD will provide further updates when that review is complete.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FBI searching Lansing home
FBI, LPD and State Police search South Lansing house
Richard Bernstein, 46, is a judge serving on the Michigan Supreme Court.
MI Supreme Court judge says overseas report he’s ‘stuck’ in Dubai is bogus
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Two Secretary of State offices abruptly close
Three Grand Rapids men could spend decades behind bars after being accused of stealing money...
Three charged for stealing money from Paycheck Protection Program
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
Gov. Whitmer calls for voluntary 2-week pause as COVID-19 cases surge

Latest News

Lansing Police officers locate boy who is lost
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
Gov. Whitmer calls for voluntary 2-week pause as COVID-19 cases surge
Chadwell Road at E Saginaw Hwy was closed off to traffic due to the fire.
Fire in Bath Twp. closes part of Saginaw St.
generic jail
Sault Ste. Marie man sentenced to 30 years for abusive sexual contact with a minor