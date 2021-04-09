AG: Insufficient evidence to file charges in detention center death

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office announced that they declined criminal charges on the Lansing Police and detention officers involved in the Lansing Detention facility death of Anthony Hulon on April 4, 2020.

“This was an unfortunate incident, Lansing Police Department fully cooperated with Michigan State Police’s independent investigation and a detailed criminal review by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office,” stated Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green. “The next step is an internal review to examine the officers’ actions, and the department’s procedures, equipment, and training systems regarding this incident.”

Last month, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor was added to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family.

According to the lawsuit, Hulon, 54, died after being handcuffed behind his back and pinned on the ground by Lansing police officers in a Lansing City lockup cell, shortly after being transported from Sparrow Hospital. Hulon had been arrested for domestic assault. According to the lawsuit, Hulon’s ankles were shackled and he was forcefully held down by three officers.

“The Michigan Attorney General’s office has completed an independent and thorough investigation into this tragic situation,” stated Mayor Andy Schor. “I appreciate the due diligence by Attorney General Dana Nessel and her staff. Now that they have determined there will be no criminal charges, the LPD will conduct an internal review into this incident. LPD will provide further updates when that review is complete.”

