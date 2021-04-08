Welcoming Spring with a craft and vendor show

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Looking for something to do this weekend?

Choas Events, Comics and Marketplace have 2 great shows happening.

There will be one at the Jackson Westwood Mall for their Hello Spring craft and Vendor Show.

The other will be at the Chaos Marketplace and Chaos Comics at the Lansing Mall. That’s open Friday Saturday & Sunday.

At these shows you will find local businesses selling everything from decor, to chocolate, to jewelry, to soaps, to shirts, tupperware and more!

Organizers say it’s so important to support these local businesses as it supports your neighbor.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/chaosevents20

