Advertisement

Welcoming Spring with a craft and vendor show

Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Looking for something to do this weekend?

Choas Events, Comics and Marketplace have 2 great shows happening.

There will be one at the Jackson Westwood Mall for their Hello Spring craft and Vendor Show.

The other will be at the Chaos Marketplace and Chaos Comics at the Lansing Mall. That’s open Friday Saturday & Sunday.

At these shows you will find local businesses selling everything from decor, to chocolate, to jewelry, to soaps, to shirts, tupperware and more!

Organizers say it’s so important to support these local businesses as it supports your neighbor.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/chaosevents20

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Two Secretary of State offices abruptly close
Rescue workers tend to a 4-month-old boy found abandoned next to a creek in Oakland County's...
Deputies find 4-month-old baby, apparently abandoned, near Orion Township creek
Animals seized from home in Lansing
Multiple animals, including exotics, seized from home in Lansing
State Rep. Jewell Jones arrested after crash on I-96
Richard Bernstein, 46, is a judge serving on the Michigan Supreme Court.
MI Supreme Court judge says overseas report he’s ‘stuck’ in Dubai is bogus

Latest News

Having Fun at horse camp
Having fun at Spring Break Horse Camp
MSU Science Festival
How using science helps advance medicine
An important part of working out: stretching
Stretching is an important part of working out
True Community Credit Union
True Community Credit Union encourages youth to start saving now