Advertisement

Unreleased Prince album coming out this summer

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Never-before-heard music by Prince is being released five years after his death.

The Prince estate has announced the release of “Welcome 2 America.”

Prince wrote and recorded the album before a 2010 tour, but it was never made public.

The title track “Welcome 2 America” is already streaming on several platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

The album is dropping July 30.

Prince died in April 2016 after accidentally overdosing on the opioid fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Two Secretary of State offices abruptly close
Rescue workers tend to a 4-month-old boy found abandoned next to a creek in Oakland County's...
Deputies find 4-month-old baby, apparently abandoned, near Orion Township creek
Animals seized from home in Lansing
Multiple animals, including exotics, seized from home in Lansing
State Rep. Jewell Jones arrested after crash on I-96
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC

Latest News

President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
The U.S. military is incorporating the use of force-plate technology in an effort to prevent...
New technology at military bases aims to prevent injury
Joel Greenberg, the man whose close friendship with Rep. Matt Gaetz has led to an investigation...
Gaetz associate working toward plea deal with prosecutors
Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonologist, said that George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen.
LIVE: Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Fed’s Powell: US nears full reopening to ‘different economy’