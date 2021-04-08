Advertisement

Three charged for stealing money from Paycheck Protection Program

They are each facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Three Grand Rapids men could spend decades behind bars after being accused of stealing money from the paycheck protection program.

Jemar Mason, David Kurbanov, and Dennis Cartwright Jr. allegedly took a combined total of nearly $2.5 million using shell companies. They are all charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges along with several other charges.

They are each facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

