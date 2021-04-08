Multiple people shot at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, Texas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Bryan, Texas are responding to reports that multiple people have been shot at a Kent Moore Cabinets.

KBTX-TV reported at least six people have been injured following a shooting at the business and several are in critical condition.

This news follows recent mass shootings in California, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

This is a developing story.

