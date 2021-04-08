Advertisement

Multiple people shot at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, Texas

By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Bryan, Texas are responding to reports that multiple people have been shot at a Kent Moore Cabinets.

KBTX-TV reported at least six people have been injured following a shooting at the business and several are in critical condition.

This news follows recent mass shootings in California, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Two Secretary of State offices abruptly close
Rescue workers tend to a 4-month-old boy found abandoned next to a creek in Oakland County's...
Deputies find 4-month-old baby, apparently abandoned, near Orion Township creek
Animals seized from home in Lansing
Multiple animals, including exotics, seized from home in Lansing
State Rep. Jewell Jones arrested after crash on I-96
Richard Bernstein, 46, is a judge serving on the Michigan Supreme Court.
MI Supreme Court judge says overseas report he’s ‘stuck’ in Dubai is bogus

Latest News

Jazz Spectacular Festival goes virtual April 16-17
FBI searching Lansing home
FBI searching South Lansing house
HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge
Gov. Whitmer, HUD director on American Rescue Plan funding
Albion College has identified the person responsible for racist graffiti found on campus.
Albion College gives update on racist graffiti found on campus