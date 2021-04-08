Advertisement

More COVID-19 clusters and cases tied to school sports

MDHHS just released new data on how much they have added to the crisis.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the biggest causes of coronavirus outbreaks lately has been school sports.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services just released new data on how much they have added to the crisis.

The data shows that since January, basketball, hockey, and wrestling have had the highest number of cases and clusters in the state.

During a briefing, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they are working closely with Michigan to stop the spread and provide more vaccines.

“In areas of substantial or high community transmission, CDC guidance specifically suggests refraining from new sports that are not outside and cannot be conducted 6 feet apart,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Michigan’s health director also says they hope infections will slow as indoor high school sports are wrapping up soon, and spring sports are outdoors.

“Two weeks ago, they went from about 8 people here, single-digit. Now, two weeks later, we’re at 50,” said Carol St. Henry, a Critical Care Nurse at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.

