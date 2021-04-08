Advertisement

Michigan State basketball alum Nick Ward signs with Canadian basketball team

Ward will move to Canada and report to practice with the BlackJacks at the end of May and his first game with Ottawa is June 5.
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nick Ward a MSU basketball alum is embracing change and is ready to be apart of the Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

“Ultimately, my path is different than someone else’s path. If I have to take a back door to the NBA or whatever the case may be, I’m going to do whatever it takes to fulfill my path,” said Ward.

After going undrafted in 2019, his career excelled, Ward received the opportunity to join the Atlanta Hawks Summer League team. Then he went international playing for the Israeli and Turkish Basketball League.

“I understand the game of basketball more because it’s less of an athletic game over there, it’s more fundamentals. They’re very very fundamentally sound. It really taught me that being a pro is learning to adjust, learning to do different plays, different languages, and just different atmospheres,” said Ward about playing oversees.

