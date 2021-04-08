Michigan promotes shots, not more restrictions, during surge

DETROIT (AP) - Michigan’s health director says the state is focusing on getting more people vaccinated, not imposing new restrictions on the economy, despite a wave of COVID-19 cases.

Elizabeth Hertel notes that indoor high school sports, a source of infections, are wrapping up soon, and spring sports are outdoors. All teen athletes must be regularly tested.

Michigan lately has been No. 1 in the U.S. for new COVID-19 cases. The health department says about 37% of residents 16 and older has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number of people with COVID-19 admitted to Michigan hospitals has doubled every 12 to 14 days for three weeks.

