Advertisement

Michigan promotes shots, not more restrictions, during surge

Michigan is focusing on getting more people vaccinated, not imposing new restrictions on the economy, despite a wave of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Michigan’s health director says the state is focusing on getting more people vaccinated, not imposing new restrictions on the economy, despite a wave of COVID-19 cases.

Elizabeth Hertel notes that indoor high school sports, a source of infections, are wrapping up soon, and spring sports are outdoors. All teen athletes must be regularly tested.

Michigan lately has been No. 1 in the U.S. for new COVID-19 cases. The health department says about 37% of residents 16 and older has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number of people with COVID-19 admitted to Michigan hospitals has doubled every 12 to 14 days for three weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Two Secretary of State offices abruptly close
Rescue workers tend to a 4-month-old boy found abandoned next to a creek in Oakland County's...
Deputies find 4-month-old baby, apparently abandoned, near Orion Township creek
State Rep. Jewell Jones arrested after crash on I-96
Animals seized from home in Lansing
Multiple animals, including exotics, seized from home in Lansing
COVID-19 numbers continue to surge with Michigan not slowing down
COVID-19 numbers continue to surge with Michigan not slowing down

Latest News

A third of COVID-19 survivors may suffer longer term mental health or neurological symptoms, a...
Study shows a third of COVID-19 survivors suffer mental health or neurological symptoms
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
UK advises limiting AstraZeneca in under-30s amid clot worry
The White House COVID response team said the COVID-19 variant first found in the UK is now the...
COVID: UK variant now most common strain in US
Survivors of COVID-19 appear to be at increased risk of adverse mental health consequences....
Study finds possible link between COVID-19 infection and mental health