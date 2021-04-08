MI Supreme Court Judge moves to Dubai after being stuck for over two months

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan Supreme Court judge is now working remotely - from Dubai.

According to The Jerusalem Post, in January, Richard Bernstein began quarantining in Dubai for two weeks while on his way to Israel for a visit. During that time, Israel closed its borders. Bernstein was told he could either stay in Dubai or fly home.

Michigan Supreme Court spokesman John Nevin confirmed that Bernstein is working remotely from Israel. Nevin told News 10 that Bernstein is “working remotely just like lots of other people.”

Bernstein, 46, was elected to the Michigan Supreme Court in 2014. He has been visually impaired since birth due to a genetic disorder called retinitis pigmentosa, is legally blind. He studies cases by calling his clerks, who read the filings to him sentence by sentence. They then repeat the documents until he is familiar enough with them to form an opinion.

Because the court is meeting virtually due to COVID-19, he does not feel the need to fly home. Despite the eight-hour time difference, he continues to hear cases. He has even received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while in Dubai.

“I had already started becoming close with so many incredible people here and so I decided to stay back,” Bernstein told The Jerusalem Post. “As a blind person, it is very challenging to travel and do things on your own. But the beauty of this country is that you are never alone. So many people have helped me around here that I know this area like the back of my hand.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

