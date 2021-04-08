MDHHS launches vaccination partnership with universities and colleges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 26 colleges will be participating alongside the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to continue efforts to equitability distribute and increase vaccine accessibility. This now includes vaccine allocation to universities and colleges and expanded mobile sites in communities across the state.

This effort is intended to vaccinate students before they return home for the summer. Nearly 16,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses are being shipped to local health departments associated with participating colleges and universities across the state.

“We are committed to making vaccine accessibility simple and equitable, which is why we are mobilizing efforts to bring vaccines to college students, and to those who are most vulnerable or do not have access to transportation. These efforts will help us reach our goal of vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders age 16 and up as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

The colleges that are participating in the vaccination effort will include:

Andrews University, Albion College, Central Michigan University, College for Creative Studies, University of Michigan-Detroit, Ferris State University, University of Michigan-Flint, Michigan State University, Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo College, Davenport University, Calvin University, Cornerstone University, Adrian College, Northern Michigan University, Alma College, Oakland University, Lawrence Technological University, Rochester University, Grand Valley State University, Saginaw Valley State University, Eastern Michigan University, Concordia University Ann Arbor, University of Michigan, Wayne State University, and Finlandia University.

To find a vaccination site in Michigan, visit the Michigan.gov/Coronavirus website.

Michigan residents seeking more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

