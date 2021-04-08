Advertisement

Mayor Schor releases City Services and Infrastructure vision for the next four years in Lansing

Schor said he hopes to move to a Priority Budgeting system, where the entire city organization is reviewed every year to identify associated costs and potential inefficiencies.
(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Mayor Andy Schor released his City Services and Infrastructure vision for the City of Lansing, the second section within the Mayor’s overall vision for the next four years.

Mayor Schor’s office says the plan “builds on the progress of the last three years: an increased focus on community policing, further utilization of the new City of Lansing Sustainability Officer, road repair, addressing legacy costs, and more.”

Mayor Schor said he hopes to move to a Priority Budgeting system, where the entire city organization is reviewed every year to identify associated costs and potential inefficiencies to appropriately prioritize the city budget.

“Despite the challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve done so much to maintain and grow our quality city services, helping our infrastructure in the process,” Mayor Schor said. “We seek to help Lansing residents from every angle - from allocating dollars from our general fund for road fixes to supporting the Lansing BWL for lower residential rates, my administration has Lansing residents top of mind.”

Pastor Iris Cotton of Fearless Faith Ministries is one of the community leaders supporting Mayor Schor.

“I am very pleased with the response I have received from the Mayor regarding issues in my neighborhood and community,” Pastor Cotton said. “His response to requests is always expedient, listening to our concerns and acting accordingly. I know he has tremendous love for our community and seeks to improve Lansing for all our greater good. I support Mayor Schor because I know he cares about our city.”

Additional points from the City Services and Infrastructure document include creating the Chief Strategy Officer to work in tandem with the Lansing Financial Health Team towards addressing legacy costs, restoring relationships with Council to create a solutions-oriented, collaborative atmosphere for our city, developing One Call to City Hall, and more.

The City Services and Infrastructure vision is part of Mayor Schor’s comprehensive plan for the next four years for Lansing. His Neighborhood vision was released last week.

Other vision documents to come include Equity, Economic and Community Development, and Regionalism and City Partnerships.

The full plan can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Two Secretary of State offices abruptly close
Rescue workers tend to a 4-month-old boy found abandoned next to a creek in Oakland County's...
Deputies find 4-month-old baby, apparently abandoned, near Orion Township creek
Animals seized from home in Lansing
Multiple animals, including exotics, seized from home in Lansing
State Rep. Jewell Jones arrested after crash on I-96
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC

Latest News

Jushawn Brown (left) is facing a felony gun charge in connection with a road rage shooting on...
Baby shot in Chicago road rage incident
Three Grand Rapids men could spend decades behind bars after being accused of stealing money...
Three charged for stealing money from Paycheck Protection Program
Philadelphia police department
Man killed, officer injured following traffic stop by Philadelphia police
Unemployment fraud
False unemployment claims on the rise