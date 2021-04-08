Mayor Schor releases City Services and Infrastructure vision for the next four years in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Mayor Andy Schor released his City Services and Infrastructure vision for the City of Lansing, the second section within the Mayor’s overall vision for the next four years.

Mayor Schor’s office says the plan “builds on the progress of the last three years: an increased focus on community policing, further utilization of the new City of Lansing Sustainability Officer, road repair, addressing legacy costs, and more.”

Mayor Schor said he hopes to move to a Priority Budgeting system, where the entire city organization is reviewed every year to identify associated costs and potential inefficiencies to appropriately prioritize the city budget.

“Despite the challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve done so much to maintain and grow our quality city services, helping our infrastructure in the process,” Mayor Schor said. “We seek to help Lansing residents from every angle - from allocating dollars from our general fund for road fixes to supporting the Lansing BWL for lower residential rates, my administration has Lansing residents top of mind.”

Pastor Iris Cotton of Fearless Faith Ministries is one of the community leaders supporting Mayor Schor.

“I am very pleased with the response I have received from the Mayor regarding issues in my neighborhood and community,” Pastor Cotton said. “His response to requests is always expedient, listening to our concerns and acting accordingly. I know he has tremendous love for our community and seeks to improve Lansing for all our greater good. I support Mayor Schor because I know he cares about our city.”

Additional points from the City Services and Infrastructure document include creating the Chief Strategy Officer to work in tandem with the Lansing Financial Health Team towards addressing legacy costs, restoring relationships with Council to create a solutions-oriented, collaborative atmosphere for our city, developing One Call to City Hall, and more.

The City Services and Infrastructure vision is part of Mayor Schor’s comprehensive plan for the next four years for Lansing. His Neighborhood vision was released last week.

Other vision documents to come include Equity, Economic and Community Development, and Regionalism and City Partnerships.

The full plan can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.