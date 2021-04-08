Advertisement

Man killed, officer injured following traffic stop by Philadelphia police

When police pulled over a car with four people inside, they found at least two had outstanding warrants.
Philadelphia police department
Philadelphia police department(WTOK)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WILX) - A man is dead, and a police officer is recovering from a gunshot wound after a traffic stop led to a shoot-out in Philadelphia Wednesday night.

When police pulled over a car with four people inside, they found at least two had outstanding warrants. Officers called for backup and that is when Philadelphia police say one of the passengers reportedly started shooting.

Five officers shot back, killing the 24-year-old gunman.

“Officers don’t start their day wanting to get into a shooting, wanting to get into anything like this,” said Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp. “The last thing we want to do is have to take a life. And again, it just speaks to the level of gun violence in the city. And these officers approached the car, and they were fired upon almost immediately.”

The officer that was shot was hit in the foot and taken to a nearby hospital. He was not seriously hurt.

