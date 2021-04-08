Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer, HUD director on American Rescue Plan funding

Funding allocations related to homelessness will be discussed.
By Krystle Holleman, Rachel Hyams and Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to announce American Rescue Plan funding allocations related to homelessness.

Gov. Whitmer will be joined by HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, and Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Two Secretary of State offices abruptly close
Rescue workers tend to a 4-month-old boy found abandoned next to a creek in Oakland County's...
Deputies find 4-month-old baby, apparently abandoned, near Orion Township creek
Animals seized from home in Lansing
Multiple animals, including exotics, seized from home in Lansing
State Rep. Jewell Jones arrested after crash on I-96
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC

Latest News

Jazz music graphic.
Jazz Spectacular Festival goes virtual April 16-17
FBI searching Lansing home
FBI searching South Lansing house
Albion College has identified the person responsible for racist graffiti found on campus.
Albion College gives update on racist graffiti found on campus
Richard Bernstein, 46, is a judge serving on the Michigan Supreme Court. He’s been stuck in...
MI Supreme Court judge says overseas report he’s ‘stuck’ in Dubai is bogus