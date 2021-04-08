Gov. Whitmer, HUD director on American Rescue Plan funding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to announce American Rescue Plan funding allocations related to homelessness.

Gov. Whitmer will be joined by HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, and Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.