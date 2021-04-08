Jazz Spectacular Festival goes virtual April 16-17

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The annual Jazz Spectacular Festival that is put on by the MSU Jazz Studies program will be virtual this year. Jazz fans can stream this event through the College of Music Livestream channel, Friday, April 16, through the 17.

This 2 day event will be hosted by Grammy-nominee and vocalist Carmen Bradford, jazz trumpeter Jon Faddis and jazz drummer Jeff Hamilton anchor the Annual Jazz Spectacular Festival.

Visit the MSU College of Music’s website for more information about the line-up of free online concerts, video presentations, workshops and discussions.

